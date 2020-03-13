



Some businesses across Maryland have braced for a potential economic impact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s normally a bustling Friday at La Tavola in Little Italy was the exact opposite.

Although there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baltimore, general manager Dave Olson said the restaurant has felt the economical effects amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has a real big impact on tipped employees unfortunately, we’ve cut everyone a day shift here,” he said.

Over in Fells Point, Bertha’s was preparing for the worst, but said they’ve been fortunate that it’s still been business as usual.

“We thought yesterday with all the news and everything that today and this weekend might be kind of quiet, but today’s actually been really busy,” Jennifer Forbes, general manager of Bertha’s, said.

Economist Anirban Basu said the economy is only beginning to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “Already we know that many meetings have been canceled, many travel plans, hotels are going to be emptied, restaurants are going to be emptier, airplanes are going to be emptier and ultimately that’s translated into job loss.”

Governor Larry Hogan is urging these community staples to keep pushing ahead.

“Those businesses that are essential to a society and community should remain open,” the governor said.

