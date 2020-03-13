BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders announced Friday that all of the City’s recreation centers would stop offering programming for two weeks, beginning on Monday, while some locations serve as food distribution hubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
40 of the City’s recreation centers will serve as food distribution hubs where school-age children can pick up a midday snack and prepared dinners in the evening.
Beginning Monday, students will be able to pick up a snack beginning at 2 p.m. and receive dinner starting at 5 p.m. at any one of the 40 recreation center sites.
The dinner program will end at 7:00 p.m.
Mayor Young’s announcement is in addition to the Baltimore City Public School System operating 10 food distribution sites next week where students can receive breakfast and lunch between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
The City said it plans to increase the number of sites serving as food distribution hubs while schools are closed during the State of Emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.