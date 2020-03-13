ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free lunch for its students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
Schools in Anne Arundel County will be closed along with schools statewide from March 16-27, as officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Schools will be sanitized and deeply cleaned during the closure.
But schools being aware that many students only get their meals at schools are providing lunch at no cost for students during the closure at 52 sites.
Curbside hot meals along with a snack will be provided at 31 school sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mobile meal vehicles will deliver meals to 21 additional sites in six communities on weekdays.
Any public school child can receive a single meal each day at no cost. Children must be between the ages 2 and 18. Adults cannot accept the food on behalf of the child.
“Long before the decision was made to close schools, our incredible Food and Nutrition Services team was busy putting this plan together,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “This model will follow the very successful one we have done for the last several summers and will enable us to continue to provide nutritious and delicious meals to students who depend on us for that service.”
The following schools will serve as meal sites:
- Annapolis High
- Annapolis Middle
- Bates Middle
- Belle Grove Elementary
- Brooklyn Park Elementary
- Brooklyn Park Middle
- Carrie Weedon Early Education Center
- Eastport Elementary
- Freetown Elementary
- George Cromwell Elementary
- Georgetown East Elementary
- Germantown Elementary
- Glen Burnie High
- Glen Burnie Park Elementary
- Glendale Elementary
- Lothian Elementary
- MacArthur Middle
- Marley Elementary
- Meade Heights Elementary
- Meade Middle
- Mills Parole Elementary
- North County High
- North Glen Elementary
- Old Mill Middle North
- Park Elementary
- Point Pleasant Elementary
- Rippling Woods Elementary
- Southgate Elementary
- Tyler Heights Elementary
- Van Bokkelen Elementary
- Woodside Elementary
Children can pick up meals at the following Mobile Meals sites and times:
- Annapolis Gardens, 1845 Bowman Court, Annapolis, 10:45 to 11:00 a.m.
- Bywater Community, 1901 Copeland Street, Annapolis, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.
- Woodside Gardens, 701 Newtown Drive, 11:45 a.m. to noon
- Hilltop Village, 2 heritage Court, Annapolis, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
- Congregation Kneseth Israel, 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis, 12:45 to 1:00 p.m.
- Admiral Farragut, 205 Boxwood Road @ Boxwood Court, 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.