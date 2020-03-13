



Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free lunch for its students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

Schools in Anne Arundel County will be closed along with schools statewide from March 16-27, as officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Schools will be sanitized and deeply cleaned during the closure.

But schools being aware that many students only get their meals at schools are providing lunch at no cost for students during the closure at 52 sites.

Curbside hot meals along with a snack will be provided at 31 school sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mobile meal vehicles will deliver meals to 21 additional sites in six communities on weekdays.

Any public school child can receive a single meal each day at no cost. Children must be between the ages 2 and 18. Adults cannot accept the food on behalf of the child.

“Long before the decision was made to close schools, our incredible Food and Nutrition Services team was busy putting this plan together,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “This model will follow the very successful one we have done for the last several summers and will enable us to continue to provide nutritious and delicious meals to students who depend on us for that service.”

The following schools will serve as meal sites:

Annapolis High

Annapolis Middle

Bates Middle

Belle Grove Elementary

Brooklyn Park Elementary

Brooklyn Park Middle

Carrie Weedon Early Education Center

Eastport Elementary

Freetown Elementary

George Cromwell Elementary

Georgetown East Elementary

Germantown Elementary

Glen Burnie High

Glen Burnie Park Elementary

Glendale Elementary

Lothian Elementary

MacArthur Middle

Marley Elementary

Meade Heights Elementary

Meade Middle

Mills Parole Elementary

North County High

North Glen Elementary

Old Mill Middle North

Park Elementary

Point Pleasant Elementary

Rippling Woods Elementary

Southgate Elementary

Tyler Heights Elementary

Van Bokkelen Elementary

Woodside Elementary

Children can pick up meals at the following Mobile Meals sites and times: