



Carroll County officials are declaring a local state of emergency after the county reported its first positive case of coronavirus Friday.

The man in his 40s had very mild symptoms and is recovering at home. The case was not associated with foreign travel.

County health officer Dr. Edwin F. Singer said they are looking into if the man may have come into contact with anyone else.

The county is opening a call center this weekend to answer concerns and questions.

Carroll Hospital Center will also begin to test pre-screened patients for coronavirus in tents outside their hospital facility. The patients must first speak with their primary care provider about it.

Officials said they are following Gov. Larry Hogan’s guidelines and canceling any events that involve large staff.

Visits to the county government building will be by appointment only and visitors will be screened before they are allowed inside.

Any public meetings will be streamed online.

For county employees, it will be busy as usual, but that could change. However, county board president Stephen Wantz said sick employees should stay home.

Carroll County Public Schools are also closed from March 16-27 like the other public school systems.

The students will get take-home assignments as they are dismissed Friday and they can also find the packets online.

All of the schools and school buses will be disinfected while schools are closed.

They are also providing free meals to students. The locations for pickup can be found here.

Carroll County also closed its senior centers to keep some of its most vulnerable citizens safe.

More information for Carroll County residents can be found here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.