BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of public school systems across Maryland announced Friday they will provide free lunches for students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state from March 16 to March 27.
Here’s how to get a free meal from Baltimore City Schools while they are closed:
The schools will operate emergency food distribution sites across the city.
The sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free meals will be available for students ages 18 and under, as well as people with disabilities over the age of 18 who participate in school programs.
Due to the governor’s restrictions regarding group sizes, these won’t be group meals. The food will be in the form of take-out or grab-and-go packages.
Schools will also work with city and private partners to identify other resources for food distribution and access for the week of March 23.
The following schools will serve as meal sites:
- Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy
- Dorothy I. Height Elementary School
- Alexander Hamilton Elementary School
- The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School
- Arlington Elementary School
- Beechfield Elementary/Middle School
- Sinclair Lane Elementary School
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Here’s how to get a free meal from Baltimore County Schools while they are closed:
Grab and Go meals from the BCPS Office of Food and Nutrition Services will be available Monday through Friday from March 16 through 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several locations.
THREAD: Will meals be available to students while we are closed for the next two weeks? Yes! Grab and Go meals from the BCPS Office of Food and Nutrition Services will be available Monday-Friday from March 16-27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the several locations.
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) March 13, 2020
Those locations are:
Southwest Area:
- Arbutus Elementary School
- Baltimore Highlands Elementary School
- Deer Park Middle School
- Milbrook Elementary School
- Johnnycake Elementary School
- Lansdowne High School
- New Town High School
- Riverview Elementary School
- Westchester Elementary School
- Winfield Elementary School
Southeast Area:
- Battle Grove Elementary School
- Chesapeake High School
- Deep Creek Middle School
- Dundalk Elementary School
- Dundalk High School
- Hawthorne Elementary School
- Logan Elementary School
- Sandy Plains Elementary School
- Stemmers Run Middle School
- Sussex Elementary School
Northwest Area:
- Featherbed Lane Elementary School
- Owings Mills Elementary School
- Scotts Branch Elementary School
- Woodlawn Middle School
Northeast/Central Area:
- Elmwood Elementary School
- Halstead Academy
- Middle River Middle School
- Oakleigh Elementary School
- Padonia Elementary School
- Parkville High School
- Pleasant Plains Elementary School
Here’s how to get a free meal from Anne Arundel County Schools while they are closed:
Curbside hot meals along with a snack will be provided at 31 school sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mobile meal vehicles will deliver meals to 21 additional sites in six communities on weekdays.
Any public school child can receive a single meal each day at no cost. Children must be between the ages 2 and 18. Adults cannot accept the food on behalf of the child.
The following schools will serve as meal sites:
- Annapolis High
- Annapolis Middle
- Bates Middle
- Belle Grove Elementary
- Brooklyn Park Elementary
- Brooklyn Park Middle
- Carrie Weedon Early Education Center
- Eastport Elementary
- Freetown Elementary
- George Cromwell Elementary
- Georgetown East Elementary
- Germantown Elementary
- Glen Burnie High
- Glen Burnie Park Elementary
- Glendale Elementary
- Lothian Elementary
- MacArthur Middle
- Marley Elementary
- Meade Heights Elementary
- Meade Middle
- Mills Parole Elementary
- North County High
- North Glen Elementary
- Old Mill Middle North
- Park Elementary
- Point Pleasant Elementary
- Rippling Woods Elementary
- Southgate Elementary
- Tyler Heights Elementary
- Van Bokkelen Elementary
- Woodside Elementary
Children can pick up meals at the following Mobile Meals sites and times:
- Annapolis Gardens, 1845 Bowman Court, Annapolis, 10:45 to 11:00 a.m.
- Bywater Community, 1901 Copeland Street, Annapolis, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.
- Woodside Gardens, 701 Newtown Drive, 11:45 a.m. to noon
- Hilltop Village, 2 heritage Court, Annapolis, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
- Congregation Kneseth Israel, 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis, 12:45 to 1:00 p.m.
- Admiral Farragut, 205 Boxwood Road @ Boxwood Court, 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Here’s how to get a free meal from Howard County Schools while they are closed:
HCPSS will provide free lunch and breakfast items, weekdays, March 17-27 from 11:30 a.m.- to 1:30 p.m., at nine locations throughout the county.
“We are very concerned a lot the food and nutrition for our children,” the county schools superintendent said.
School Sites:
- Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City
- Oakland Mills Middle School, 9540 Kilimanjaro Road, Columbia
- Swansfield Elementary School, 5610 Cedar Lane, Columbia
- Cradlerock Elementary School/Lake Elkhorn Middle School, 6680 Cradlerock Way, Columbia
Mobile Sites:
- Laurel Woods Elementary School Parking Lot, 9250 North Laurel Road, Laurel
- Ducketts Lane Elementary School Parking Lot, 6501 Ducketts Lane, Elkridge
- Bushy Park Elementary School Parking Lot, 14601 Carrs Mill Road, Glenwood
- Monarch Mills Apartments, 7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia
- Forest Ridge Apartments, 5890 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.