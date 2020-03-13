



A number of public school systems across Maryland announced Friday they will provide free lunches for students while schools are closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state from March 16 to March 27.

Here’s how to get a free meal from Baltimore City Schools while they are closed:

The schools will operate emergency food distribution sites across the city.

The sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free meals will be available for students ages 18 and under, as well as people with disabilities over the age of 18 who participate in school programs.

Due to the governor’s restrictions regarding group sizes, these won’t be group meals. The food will be in the form of take-out or grab-and-go packages.

Schools will also work with city and private partners to identify other resources for food distribution and access for the week of March 23.

The following schools will serve as meal sites:

Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy Dorothy I. Height Elementary School Alexander Hamilton Elementary School The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School Yorkwood Elementary School John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School Arlington Elementary School Beechfield Elementary/Middle School Sinclair Lane Elementary School Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Here’s how to get a free meal from Baltimore County Schools while they are closed:

Grab and Go meals from the BCPS Office of Food and Nutrition Services will be available Monday through Friday from March 16 through 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several locations.

THREAD: Will meals be available to students while we are closed for the next two weeks? Yes! Grab and Go meals from the BCPS Office of Food and Nutrition Services will be available Monday-Friday from March 16-27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the several locations. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) March 13, 2020

Those locations are:

Southwest Area:

Arbutus Elementary School Baltimore Highlands Elementary School Deer Park Middle School Milbrook Elementary School Johnnycake Elementary School Lansdowne High School New Town High School Riverview Elementary School Westchester Elementary School Winfield Elementary School

Southeast Area:

Battle Grove Elementary School Chesapeake High School Deep Creek Middle School Dundalk Elementary School Dundalk High School Hawthorne Elementary School Logan Elementary School Sandy Plains Elementary School Stemmers Run Middle School Sussex Elementary School

Northwest Area:

Featherbed Lane Elementary School Owings Mills Elementary School Scotts Branch Elementary School Woodlawn Middle School

Northeast/Central Area:

Elmwood Elementary School Halstead Academy Middle River Middle School Oakleigh Elementary School Padonia Elementary School Parkville High School Pleasant Plains Elementary School

Here’s how to get a free meal from Anne Arundel County Schools while they are closed:

Curbside hot meals along with a snack will be provided at 31 school sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mobile meal vehicles will deliver meals to 21 additional sites in six communities on weekdays.

Any public school child can receive a single meal each day at no cost. Children must be between the ages 2 and 18. Adults cannot accept the food on behalf of the child.

The following schools will serve as meal sites:

Annapolis High

Annapolis Middle

Bates Middle

Belle Grove Elementary

Brooklyn Park Elementary

Brooklyn Park Middle

Carrie Weedon Early Education Center

Eastport Elementary

Freetown Elementary

George Cromwell Elementary

Georgetown East Elementary

Germantown Elementary

Glen Burnie High

Glen Burnie Park Elementary

Glendale Elementary

Lothian Elementary

MacArthur Middle

Marley Elementary

Meade Heights Elementary

Meade Middle

Mills Parole Elementary

North County High

North Glen Elementary

Old Mill Middle North

Park Elementary

Point Pleasant Elementary

Rippling Woods Elementary

Southgate Elementary

Tyler Heights Elementary

Van Bokkelen Elementary

Woodside Elementary

Children can pick up meals at the following Mobile Meals sites and times:

Annapolis Gardens, 1845 Bowman Court, Annapolis, 10:45 to 11:00 a.m.

Bywater Community, 1901 Copeland Street, Annapolis, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Woodside Gardens, 701 Newtown Drive, 11:45 a.m. to noon

Hilltop Village, 2 heritage Court, Annapolis, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.

Congregation Kneseth Israel, 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis, 12:45 to 1:00 p.m.

Admiral Farragut, 205 Boxwood Road @ Boxwood Court, 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Here’s how to get a free meal from Howard County Schools while they are closed:

HCPSS will provide free lunch and breakfast items, weekdays, March 17-27 from 11:30 a.m.- to 1:30 p.m., at nine locations throughout the county.

“We are very concerned a lot the food and nutrition for our children,” the county schools superintendent said.

School Sites:

Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City Oakland Mills Middle School, 9540 Kilimanjaro Road, Columbia Swansfield Elementary School, 5610 Cedar Lane, Columbia Cradlerock Elementary School/Lake Elkhorn Middle School, 6680 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

Mobile Sites:

Laurel Woods Elementary School Parking Lot, 9250 North Laurel Road, Laurel Ducketts Lane Elementary School Parking Lot, 6501 Ducketts Lane, Elkridge Bushy Park Elementary School Parking Lot, 14601 Carrs Mill Road, Glenwood Monarch Mills Apartments, 7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia Forest Ridge Apartments, 5890 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.