



Howard County officials discussed their plans Friday to slow the coronavirus spread in the county.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, but officials said it’s not a matter of if, but when they could see their first case. There are 17 reported cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

“We anticipate there will be a confirmed case in Howard County,” County Executive Calvin Ball said.

Starting Tuesday, they have canceled out-of-state travel for county employees for the next 45 days.

Gatherings, meetings or events that attract at-risk populations like older adults, groups that commonly travel, or people with health issues have been canceled. Non-county events held on county property are being evaluated on a continual basis.

“We need your help to protect all of our families,” Ball said. “This will be disruptive to our daily routine, but it is necessary.”

Ball also asked people not to go to large gatherings with may include churches, bars.

Maryland has entered a new phase of mitigation to slow/prevent the virus, Howard County Health officer Dr. Rossman said.

“Always call ahead and never show up to the emergency room,” Rossman added.

County parks and recreation have also canceled a number of events but offered full refunds for those that may have paid for a tournament or similar activity.

All group classes with 50 or more people have been canceled. Call 410-313-1234 for more information.

Howard County Public Schools will be closed along with other Maryland schools from March 16-27. Schools close at 6 p.m. Friday. While county schools are closed, they will be cleaned.

Students have been sent home with instructional activity, but there are no expectations that assignments be to turned in.

HCPSS will provide free lunch and breakfast items, weekdays, March 17-27 from 11:30 a.m.- to 1:30 p.m., at nine locations throughout the county.

“We are very concerned a lot the food and nutrition for our children,” the county schools superintendent said.

The county schools’ website will be the best place get direction/ updates from school district.

You can find more information on how Howard County is addressing coronavirus here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.