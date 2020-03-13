



The worldwide coronavirus pandemic is sending shoppers rushing to stores only to find some of the items they’re looking for out of stock.

Numerous stores have struggled to keep basics like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes on their shelves.

The high demand and limited supply have forced some stores like Safeway to limit the quantities of items each customer can buy.

Some stores opened Friday morning to find lines of customers reminiscent of Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

At BJs Wholesale Club in White Marsh, there was a line of cars trying to park just 20 minutes after opening.

Just in case you all are thinking “It might be a good idea to go shopping right when the store opens”… This is what I ran into at the @BJsWholesale in White Marsh/Nottingham this morning just 20 minutes after it opened. @wjz #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7B7dYZKAsh — C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) March 13, 2020

Even Giant Foods, which is normally empty in the early morning hours was busy Friday morning.

Most mornings the lot at the @GiantFood near work has a smattering if cars… today it looks like the day before thanksgiving. #covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1FsOD0ukL4 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) March 13, 2020

Thursday night was busy too, with lines at Costco wrapping around the store.

Target, the only big box store in Canton, had many empty shelves and signs saying they were working hard to replenish shelves.

Everything from toliet paper, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and soap were gone.

Canned goods, bread, water and other food items were also low in supply. There were empty shelves at Harris Teeter in downtown too!

Empty toilet paper aisle at the only @Target in Baltimore city limits. @wjz pic.twitter.com/47hXD4rIfh — 𝚂𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚊𝚜𝚐𝚞𝚙𝚝𝚊 (@SoniaDasgupta) March 12, 2020

With so many people trying to snap up the essentials, CBS News reports some retailers are accused of raising prices and price-gouging consumers.

Hoping to head online to shop? You may be out of luck there, too: some hand sanitizers from Walmart and Amazon are either out-of-stock or aren’t expected to ship for weeks.

Some people are even turning to places like Facebook Marketplace in search of household items. A listing on the marketplace from Glen Burnie has a one-ounce container of hand sanitizer up for $5 and an 8-ounce container for $14.

In Windsor Mill, someone has listed a 28-ounce hand sanitizer pump for $25.