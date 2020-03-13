ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is putting the brakes on the rush to meet the April 15 state tax filing deadline amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Right now, it applies to businesses, but more changes are coming.
Franchot is extending the tax deadlines for businesses, and that’s not all. If the federal government does not extend the April 15 deadline to file federal income tax, the state will make its own extension for individual state taxes.
Franchot is also urging the General Assembly to delay decisions on proposed tax increases.
The Maryland Comptroller’s Office has closed its branch offices. To avoid a delay in getting your refund, you are strongly urged to file electronically and use direct deposit. Otherwise, your money is likely to be delayed.
Any questions should be e-mailed to the office or contact by phone. The economic impact of the virus is expected to be severe.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.