



Health officials reported several new coronavirus cases in the Baltimore region—including patients in Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County and Carroll County.

The Carroll County patient is a man in his 40s who is not currently hospitalized.

Carroll County case: Man in 40s; mild symptoms and recovering at home; county health officials are tracing his contacts @wjz #BREAKING — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 13, 2020

“We are working with the state to do trace-back, and identify any contacts the individual would’ve had,” said Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer.

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced public schools statewide would close for two weeks. Several neighboring states announced similar school closures on Friday.

The governor told CNN he was pleased with the federal emergency declaration—and an apparent deal on a response package to states that will provide for free coronavirus testing.

“It’s terrific that they’ve reached agreement in Congress and very encouraging that everybody has finally reached the point where they understand the severity of this crisis and that we’re all coming together,“ the governor said.

Governor Hogan speaking now: President’s emergency declaration will be helpful in Maryland; pleased with steps President Trump took today @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 13, 2020

On MSNBC, Hogan addressed concerns that not enough tests are available and the federal government is slow to react.

“The reality is, yes, we have a problem: There are not enough tests. We’re dealing with a crisis right now in every single one of our states, and we’re trying to fix it. And it’s not something we’re going to fix overnight. I do believe people are aware of it and trying to address it,” Hogan said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

In a series of tweets, Governor Hogan urged lawmakers to wrap up their legislative session and pass a budget and emergency COVID-19 legislation by Tuesday.

With Maryland in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature’s sole focus should be those measures immediately necessary to protect the public health and safety of Marylanders. The General Assembly must take these three actions no later than Tuesday: — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 13, 2020

House Speaker Adrienne Jones responded with a tweet of her own, “Gov., we’ve been working with you for weeks. You’re well aware that we’re working to complete the budget & other important legislation. Please don’t degrade our collaborative work to Twitter bombs in this time of uncertainty. Let’s continue to work together for all MDers.”

Gov., we’ve been working with you for weeks. You’re well aware that we’re working to complete the budget & other important legislation. Please don’t degrade our collaborative work to Twitter bombs in this time of uncertainty. Let’s continue to work together for all MDers. https://t.co/x5VZyNKq4F — Speaker Jones (@SpeakerAJones) March 13, 2020

At Sinai Hospital in Northwest Baltimore, doctors and nurses are screening people virtually for COVID-19.

We are at the telemedicine ‘command center’ at Sinai—Lifebridge Health does phone and online screenings for #coronavirus; you must be referred by your doctor. They will begin phone screenings then progress —depending on symptoms to a video conference call. @wjz pic.twitter.com/STv8OCiaaD — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 13, 2020

Callers are referred by their primary care doctors.

They triage people first by phone, then by video teleconference if needed. If symptoms are serious enough, they will be tested.

Dr. Jonathan Thierman says virtual triage keeps people from contaminating hospitals. “If they come to the emergency department, they have potentially infected every patient in the waiting room.”

Sinai will start drive-through testing on Monday.

Drive through #coronavirus testing at Carroll Hospital Center; Carroll Co reported its first case today @wjz pic.twitter.com/PqvMmhDQvc — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 13, 2020

Dr. Thierman said “only stable patients” are eligible. They must have a doctor’s order for a test and an appointment. He stressed that people cannot just show up in their car without prior notification and expect to get tested.

He said patients first call a cell phone number when they arrive at the location. “At the point where we need to get a sample, they roll down their window, and it’s a quick Q-tip swab of their nose and then it goes off to the lab.“

Sinai in NW Baltimore will begin drive-through #coronavirus testing on Monday; Carroll Hospital started last Wednesday @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 13, 2020

Lifebridge Health is already doing these tests at their hospital in Carroll County.

Also on Friday, BGE stopped disconnections and waived new late payment fees for customers through at least May 1st.

BGE is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are here to help customers through financial hardship. We are suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1. We have programs to help. https://t.co/Djg13WRK2f — BGE (@MyBGE) March 13, 2020

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage oncoronavirus in Maryland here.