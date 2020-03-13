CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health officials reported several new coronavirus cases in the Baltimore region—including patients in Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County and Carroll County.

The Carroll County patient is a man in his 40s who is not currently hospitalized.

“We are working with the state to do trace-back, and identify any contacts the individual would’ve had,” said Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer.

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced public schools statewide would close for two weeks. Several neighboring states announced similar school closures on Friday.

The governor told CNN he was pleased with the federal emergency declaration—and an apparent deal on a response package to states that will provide for free coronavirus testing.

“It’s terrific that they’ve reached agreement in Congress and very encouraging that everybody has finally reached the point where they understand the severity of this crisis and that we’re all coming together,“ the governor said.

On MSNBC, Hogan addressed concerns that not enough tests are available and the federal government is slow to react.

“The reality is, yes, we have a problem: There are not enough tests. We’re dealing with a crisis right now in every single one of our states, and we’re trying to fix it. And it’s not something we’re going to fix overnight. I do believe people are aware of it and trying to address it,” Hogan said.

In a series of tweets, Governor Hogan urged lawmakers to wrap up their legislative session and pass a budget and emergency COVID-19 legislation by Tuesday.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones responded with a tweet of her own, “Gov., we’ve been working with you for weeks. You’re well aware that we’re working to complete the budget & other important legislation. Please don’t degrade our collaborative work to Twitter bombs in this time of uncertainty.  Let’s continue to work together for all MDers.”

At Sinai Hospital in Northwest Baltimore, doctors and nurses are screening people virtually for COVID-19.

Callers are referred by their primary care doctors.

They triage people first by phone, then by video teleconference if needed. If symptoms are serious enough, they will be tested.

Dr. Jonathan Thierman says virtual triage keeps people from contaminating hospitals. “If they come to the emergency department, they have potentially infected every patient in the waiting room.”

Sinai will start drive-through testing on Monday. 

Dr. Thierman said “only stable patients” are eligible. They must have a doctor’s order for a test and an appointment. He stressed that people cannot just show up in their car without prior notification and expect to get tested. 

He said patients first call a cell phone number when they arrive at the location. “At the point where we need to get a sample, they roll down their window, and it’s a quick Q-tip swab of their nose and then it goes off to the lab.“

Lifebridge Health is already doing these tests at their hospital in Carroll County.

Also on Friday, BGE stopped disconnections and waived new late payment fees for customers through at least May 1st.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage oncoronavirus in Maryland here.

