



While some Marylanders are quarantined at home, others are still out and about, but trying to keep a safe distance so as not to contract or spread the coronavirus.

You may have heard the term “social distancing” used to describe this preventive measure.

Doctors in Baltimore said this practice is important, not only to protect yourself, but also to protect the community’s more vulnerable population who might be considered high-risk cases.

School closures, hospital restrictions, museums and amusement parks have taken precaution as the coronavirus disrupts daily life, but officials at Johns Hopkins Hospital said as difficult as this is, it is the right approach.

Doctor Lisa Margakis is an epidemiologist. She said even if you don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, staying away from crowds and keeping your distance from others should be your mindset.

“Social distancing” now becoming the new buzz word.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“It’s anything from not shaking hands to not hugging and kissing someone, to leaving more space between yourself and someone else,” Margakis said.

Officials at Johns Hopkins recommend a six-foot distance between yourself and other people; and even though many activities are shutting down here in Maryland, doctors said that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to eliminate all social activity.

“Gathering in small groups is still going to occur and I think is entirely appropriate,” Margakis said.

Margakis said just be mindful of anyone with respiratory disease.

Residents across Baltimore told WJZ how they are practicing “social distancing” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My friends and I are kind of doing distance high-fives, that kind of thing,” Mike Misulia said.

“I’m a person that likes to hug, so I have to restrain myself so that I won’t be hugging anybody and catching the virus,” Lucille Rauls said.

Rauls said she has a lower immune system and has to be particularly careful about avoiding hugs and other kinds of social contact.

“You have to be careful with people coughing and sneezing and touching,” she said. “I try to protect myself and others.”

Margakis said even though schools are now closed, this is not a vacation. She also said people shouldn’t be getting together in large groups outside of work or school.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.