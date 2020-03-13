Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The race is on to find a vaccine for coronavirus.
A biotech company in Montgomery County is getting some extra help to do just that.
Last month, a group working at the Novavax Lab in Gaithersburg had already developed at least three potential vaccines.
Now, that company says it has received an additional $4 million to fund their efforts.
While they are working quickly, a possible vaccine wouldn’t be ready for the masses for at least another year.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage oncoronavirus in Maryland here.