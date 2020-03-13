CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County early Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers were called to eastbound I-695 near Dundalk around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle off the road. An initial investigation showed the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt left the road and hit a guardrail.

The vehicle then started on fire with the driver trapped inside, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

One lane of traffic and the shoulder of the highway were closed for around three hours as crews responded to the crash.

