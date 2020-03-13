CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health and CDC recently confirmed through testing that a provider at The Johns Hopkins Hospital has the coronavirus.

That provider is currently at home and recovering.

Out an abundance of caution, and per hospital policies and discussion with state authorities, all patients, clinicians and staff who may have been in contact with the provider have been identified and instructed to self-quarantine as directed.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The hospital said it remains committed to the safety of our patients, clinicians and our staff, and will continue to provide updates as this situation evolves.

The hospital also said it will continue to provide information as more becomes available.

It is unclear if this person is among the 19 people who have already tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

