Comments
Baltimore (WJZ) — A 45 year-old man was killed Friday night in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.
At about 9:40 p.m. on March 13, officers responded to the 700 block of North Rose Street for a shot spotter alert.
When officers arrived, they located a 45 year-old man who had gunshot wounds to his head and torso.
The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are now investigating this incident and at this time do not have any suspects or known motives.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.