BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who has a cognitive impairment.
Police said Charles Davis walked away from the Home Depot in the 6000 block of Baltimore National Pike around 1:30 p.m.
#MISSING Charles Davis (84) walked away from Home Depot at 6000 Balt Nat'l Pk at 1:30 pm, LSW blue jacket w/brown for collar, red baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, has no means for travel, has cognitive impairment. Call 911 or 410-887-0872 if seen. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/GE4rCkHraj
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 14, 2020
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a brown collar, red baseball cap and gray sweatshirt. Police said he has no means of transportation.
Anyone who sees him should call police at 911 or 410-887-0872.