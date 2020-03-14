CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who has a cognitive impairment.

Police said Charles Davis walked away from the Home Depot in the 6000 block of Baltimore National Pike around 1:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a brown collar, red baseball cap and gray sweatshirt. Police said he has no means of transportation.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 911 or 410-887-0872.

