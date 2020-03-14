Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos will limit the number of visitors allowed in their facilities by half beginning Monday due to the coronavirus.
The casinos made a joint announcement Saturday evening announcing the new policy.
“Each of the five casinos will implement this reduction in ways that best create social distancing,” they said in a statement. “We expect elimination of chairs at slot machines and table games, limiting the number of patrons allowed onto the gaming floor, restrictions in food and beverage outlets and other measures.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.