



As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, people in Maryland and across the country are being forced to make changes to their everyday lives.

While the changes are disruptive, a number of people WJZ spoke with Saturday said they’re willing to make them to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Fears of the virus didn’t slow things down at Jazzercise in Lutherville, which still drew a crowd for its aerobic exercise and dance fitness class Saturday.

“They need a release, so this is their release,” owner Joyce Cardwell said. “I’m going to stay open as long as I can.”

The virus’s spread did prompt Jazzercise to not use weights, mats or tubes.

“Even though you wipe things down, you assume everybody is doing that,” Cardwell said.

Those who skipped the gym made other changes to their routines. Kathleen McDonald said she opted for a night in on Saturday instead of going out to eat. The bare shelves at the Giant grocery store in Hampden, though, did limit her choices.

“I had no trouble buying really fresh food which is what I really want to buy, but no pasta, no dried beans, no canned vegetables,” she said.

Mother of two Alanna Shanahan is dealing with the news that schools will be closed for at least two weeks.

“I have to say, just the technology in the house, we’ve been thinking about how do we find different locations for them so they’re not distracted by one another during the school day,” she said.

