CORONAVIRUS IN MD Schools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven more Marylanders have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of Maryland cases to 26, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s office Saturday morning.

“Some of these results came in through the lab at Hopkins, so as expected, we continue to ramp up testing around the state,” Michael Ricci, Director of Communications for the Office of the Governor, tweeted as he spoke about the rise in Maryland cases.

Ricci confirmed that, to date, Maryland had no deaths and no cases of COVID-19 reported among children to date. Three of the previous patients are also “fully recovered,” according to officials.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Meanwhile, Montgomery County health officials have confirmed that the first Maryland patients that tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and have been cleared to leave their self-quarantine.

“It is a reminder that the vast majority of people will recover from this infection,” said Ricci in a statement, “and this disease can be properly managed.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

