BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers in Maryland are seeing gas prices dropping by double digits thanks in part to the coronavirus and an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland on Friday was $2.26, down ten cents from a week ago and nearly a quarter from the same time last year.
In Baltimore, the average gas price was even lower at $2.22 per gallon, AAA Mid-Atlantic reported.
Savings at the pump could extend weeks into the future, the agency said.
“Gas prices usually increase in the spring due to an increase in demand and lower supply, but this year drivers could continue to see lower prices,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Ragina Ali said in a statement.
Nationwide, the average gas price is $2.30 per gallon.