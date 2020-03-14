CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You may see some changes to Baltimore’s first responders’ uniforms due to the coronavirus.

The Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 posted photos of the personal protective equipment its members will now wear on “certain calls” to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“Please do not be alarmed by this, our number one priority is to protect the citizens and visitors that we serve,” the union wrote on Facebook. “We are taking the necessary precautions to protect our frontline Firefighters & Emergency Medical Services providers- they will always be able to answer every call.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Baltimore Police Department is also taking a number of steps to keep its officers from getting sick; the department tweeted a video Friday night showing officers how to clean their gear.

Baltimore reported its first coronavirus case — a man in his 60s — Saturday night.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply