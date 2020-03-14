CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus test developed at Johns Hopkins Hospital that began being used in the past few days is rolling out to five Baltimore-area hospitals, the university said Saturday.

A team of doctors at Hopkins created the test in order to alleviate shortages of available tests. They began using the test on Wednesday and hope to be able to test around 1,000 people each day by early next month.

In the first three days alone, the test, which involves a nasal or oral swab, was used around 85 times, the university said.

Test results currently take about 24 hours to come back, the doctors who created it hope to get that number down to just three hours.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

