BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new Whole Foods Market store in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood is set to open on April 9, the Amazon-owned company announced Thursday.

The store at 711 South Central Avenue will replace the existing store on Fleet Street.

The company said the new store will also include a second-floor food hall with patio seating. Baltimore-based ramen bar EJJI Ramen and Gypsy Queen Cafe will have spots in the food hall.

The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is expected to employ 250 people, Whole Foods said. It’s unclear how many of those employees work at the nearby Whole Foods that will relocate.

The company also has stores in the Mount Washington neighborhood, Columbia and Annapolis.

