Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini is thanking fans for their support days after he had surgery to have a malignant tumor removed from his body.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini is thanking fans for their support days after he had surgery to have a malignant tumor removed from his body.
The right fielder posted a video message on Twitter Saturday saying fans’ well-wishes lifted his spirits.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini Had Malignant Tumor Removed, Lab Results, Recovery Timetable Unknown
- Orioles Star Trey Mancini Promises To Keep Fans Updated After Leaving Team Due To Medical Issue
“I’m really looking forward to being on the road to recovery and I’m so thankful for our medical staff, team trainers, all the doctors that have helped me this week,” he said.
The Orioles said Mancini’s doctors discovered a malignant tumor in his colon last week. It was successfully removed on Thursday.
Just wanted to reiterate how grateful I am for everyone during this time. Looking forward to seeing you all soon. For now, stay safe and healthy! pic.twitter.com/822b4Lqf74
— Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) March 14, 2020
It’s still not clear how long Mancini’s recovery may take.