BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini is thanking fans for their support days after he had surgery to have a malignant tumor removed from his body.

The right fielder posted a video message on Twitter Saturday saying fans’ well-wishes lifted his spirits.

“I’m really looking forward to being on the road to recovery and I’m so thankful for our medical staff, team trainers, all the doctors that have helped me this week,” he said.

The Orioles said Mancini’s doctors discovered a malignant tumor in his colon last week. It was successfully removed on Thursday.

It’s still not clear how long Mancini’s recovery may take.

