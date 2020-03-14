Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Laurel Friday night, police said.
The crash reportedly happened on Route 198 near Whiskey Bottom Road just after 9 p.m. Friday. Police said A 2004 Toyota van heading west on Route 198 hit the pedestrian, who was later identified as Ademola Adetokunbo Adeala of Laurel.
Adeala was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
The 56-year-old Laurel man who was driving the van stayed at the scene and wasn’t hurt.
Police said the crash appears to be caused by pedestrian error and that Adeala is believed to have been drinking. Officers are still investigating to see whether the van’s driver was speeding at the time.