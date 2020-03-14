CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver and right safety De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal, the team said Saturday.

Thomas joined the Ravens in November after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs the month prior.

The five-foot-eight, 176-pound Thomas was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. He had spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs.

