BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver and right safety De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal, the team said Saturday.
Thomas joined the Ravens in November after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs the month prior.
We have signed WR/RS De'Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/TPLY8k30Fn
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 14, 2020
The five-foot-eight, 176-pound Thomas was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. He had spent his entire NFL career with the Chiefs.