BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people are reported shot within an hour around Baltimore, police said Sunday.
The first shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m., when officers responded to the 800 block of Herndon Court where they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting due to the severity of his injuries.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Lombard Street for a shooting at around 3:20 p.m.
When they arrived they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the body.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals where they are being treated.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.