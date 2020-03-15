Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In an effort to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, several businesses in Fells Point are voluntarily closing effective Sunday night.
“Although our government has not yet mandated it, we as business owners feel that in order to protect our community, we have no choice but to close our doors and insist we all take the responsibility of social distancing seriously.” The group said.
The following establishments will close:
- Max’s Taphouse
- Kooper’s Tavern
- Slainte Irish Pub and Restaurant
- Woody’s Cantina
- Poppy & Stella
- The Admirals Cup, as well as their sister property, Bookmakers Cocktail Club
- The Horse You Came In On Saloon
- DogWatch Tavern
The businesses said they will continue to monitor the situation.
“When public health officials express confidence that it is safe to reopen our doors, we will immediately make the necessary steps to do so.