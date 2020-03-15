Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo will be closed on Monday, March 16, the Zoo said Sunday evening.
“Like all public venues, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and we are following all guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities for the health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers.” A zoo representative said Sunday.
They did not specify if the zoo would be closed just for Monday or for the foreseeable future.
Governor Larry Hogan declared an order earlier this weekend that prohibited gatherings of over 250 people is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply.
