Baltimore (WJZ) — Five more people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in Maryland, bringing the total now to 31 on Sunday, according to the Maryland Health Department.
“As of this morning, there are 31 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 located in 8 jurisdictions,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted on Sunday.
The eight jurisdictions according to Mike Ricci, Communications Director of the Office of the Governor are Montgomery County with 12 confirmed cases, Prince George’s County with nine confirmed cases, Baltimore County with three confirmed cases, Harford County with two confirmed cases, Anne Arundel County with two confirmed cases, Baltimore City with one confirmed case, Charles County with one confirmed case, and Carroll County with one confirmed case.
“I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution to address this public health emergency and keep our residents safe,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.