



Baltimore City officials said Sunday the city’s first case of coronavirus was via community transmission, meaning the person did not contract the illness abroad. The patient is a man in his 60s who’s currently receiving treatment at an area hospital. He’s in stable condition.

The city’s Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said they are investigating how the man contracted the virus and if he had contact with anyone else.

“In the days and weeks to come, we expect the positive number of cases in Baltimore City to increase,” Dzirasa added.

She reiterated that not everyone needs testing for COVID-19 and that practicing social distancing is paramount to protect at-risk residents.

Dzirasa said people should avoid going to bars, restaurants, movie theaters or other places where you can come into contact with many people.

She said people should be practicing handwashing on a regular basis and avoid touching surfaces in high trafficked areas — elevator buttons, door handles or handrails. She also said to avoid touching your face, mouth and nose.

“I’m pleading with you to consider your fellow resident, your older neighbor, your family friend or your grandparent,” Dzirasa said.

First responders will also be taking precautions when responding to calls.

They will be wearing gloves and masks if they come into contact with a possible coronavirus patient or someone exhibiting symptoms.

Residents should only call 911 in true emergencies.

As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Jack Young is suspending all programs at senior and recreation centers, but will keep them open for food distribution purposes.

Young also said all events with over 250 people are canceled. He also halter water service turn-offs and evictions.

The mayor has also activated “sheltering in place” for the homeless, meaning city-funded homeless day centers will remain open and people experiencing homelessness are encouraged to remain in shelters and will not be forced out during the day.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, all city employees who can telework are encouraged to do so.

Here are a number of other new policies, Young announced.

The City of Baltimore will only accept payments online, by mail, or, in limited cases, by phone. We will suspend late fees through at least May 1st. Payment windows at the Abel Wolman Building will be closed. Please click here for detailed payment information

for detailed payment information The City of Baltimore will only accept permit applications online. This includes: Department of Transportation, Recreation & Parks, Health Department, Department of Public Works and Department of Housing & Community Development. For information about a specific type of permit, please call 311

All licenses that expire March 5 and after are extended until 30 days after the end of the Governor’s State of Emergency

The City of Baltimore is suspending in person services at the City’s Career and Youth Opportunity Centers. Our staff will provide services and appointments by telephone by dialing 410-396-3009.

