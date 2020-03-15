Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Loyola University Maryland student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Sunday evening.
Another student is awaiting test results, they added.
University President Rev. Brian Linnane said both students are making a good recovery at home.
“This news, difficult as it is to receive, is a tangible reminder of why we have taken the steps we have taken and put the policies in place that we are implementing.” He said.
At least 30 people in Maryland have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Would be nice if they would give a little more detail , like have the students traveled abroad or been in contact with someone who has ?