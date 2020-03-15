



The Maryland General Assembly will adjourn Sine Die effective Wednesday, with plans to reconvene in the last week of May for a special session.

The legislature will condense the session into three days, working until Wednesday.

This is the first time the session will end early since the Civil War, officials said.

“We want to give enough time for the public health crisis to move past.” said Sen. Bill Ferguson.

They are establishing the joint committee on the COVID-19 response to monitor the effects and advise the General Assembly.

“This was not an easy decision to make, and was made in consultation with public health experts and lawmakers from both parties. We will remain working for Marylanders through Wednesday.” Sen. Ferguson said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Senate is working to video stream floor sessions and voting sessions.

“United, collaborative leadership is not tested when times are easy, it’s times like these that we demonstrate who we are as a people.” He added.

Officials said that a budget will still be passed.

“We’re gonna focus and prioritize, but we’re going to continue to legislate.” Sen. Ferguson said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.