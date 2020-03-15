Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jaguars aren’t wasting anytime. On Sunday, the team said it would trade defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Ravens for a 2020 draft pick, per reports from NFL Network and ESPN.
The Ravens own only one pick in the fifth round, no. 170 overall.
According to CBS Sports, the move would clear $15 million in salary cap space for the Jaguars.