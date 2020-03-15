Baltimore (WJZ) — A 30 year-old MTA Bus Operator is in serious condition after being shot in the chest Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police.
On March 14 at approximately 10:40 p.m., police officers responded to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 30 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.
While investigating, detectives learned that the 30 year-old man was driving an MTA Bus when he got into a verbal argument with a suspect, who at the time was a passenger on the bus.
The suspect asked to be let off the bus and the victim let the suspect off at the next scheduled stop. The suspect then got off the bus, took out a gun and shot the victim before they fled on foot.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.