Anyone who may have information that could assist investigators should call 410-307-2020.
Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed on Falls Road earlier Sunday morning, killing the driver.
Police said a Honda Accord was driving north on Falls Road north of Padonia Road just before 7 a.m. when the driver lost control and went onto the right shoulder of the rod.
The Honda hit a utility pole and overturned- ejecting the driver from the car. Investigators believe speed might have been a factor in the crash and don’t think the driver was wearing a safety belt.
The car was reported stolen out of Baltimore earlier Sunday morning. The driver hasn’t been identified yet.