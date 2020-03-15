



A stabbing and four separate shootings occur overnight in Baltimore City, according to Baltimore City Police.

Two separate shootings occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. on March 14. One happened at the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard in Southwest Baltimore, while the other occurred at the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore.

At the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard, Baltimore City Police officers located a 30-year-old male MTA bus driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

At the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road, officers located a 50 year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was conscious and alert as he was transported to an area hospital. He is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Around 11:18 p.m. that same night, Baltimore City Police were called to Cross Street and South Charles Street in Federal Hill for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who looked to be in his 30’s with a life-threatening stab wound on his right arm from an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No further information has been released at this time.

In the early morning at approximately 1:14 a.m. on March 15, officers responded to the 1900 block of East Lafayette Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 20 year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper left shoulder.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Finally at approximately 4:25 a.m. on March 15, officers responded to the 1300 block of Woodington Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 64 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and at this time do not have any suspects or motives.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.