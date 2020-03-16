Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday, police said.
The first shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 600 block of McCabe Avenue in north Baltimore.
When officers arrived, they found he had been shot in the head and the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around three hours later, police were called to the 400 block of South Lehigh Street in southeast Baltimore for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim died at the scene, police said.
Police initially identified the victim in the second shooting as a woman.
Homicide detectives are investigating both murders and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.