COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Columbia man was arrested Friday after police said he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl at Hammond High School.
Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. A man later identified as Colby Christopher Johnson allegedly entered the school and approached the girl before grabbing her and trying to kiss her. He then fled.
Using school surveillance video, police identified Johnson as the suspect. They determined he had no reason to be at the school and arrested him.
Johnson is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and disturbing school operations.
Police said there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.