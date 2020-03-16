COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Columbia man is arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl at Hammond High School.
Colby Christopher Johnson, 20, of Early April Way, is charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and disturbing school operations.
Police responded to the school on March 12 just after 4:30 p.m. for a report that an unknown man had entered the school, approached a female student and grabbed her and tried to kiss her before fleeing.
The victim wasn’t physically injured.
Police identified Johnson as a suspect through school video footage, and found he had no legitimate business at the school. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
Police are releasing a photo of Johnson and asking any other potential victims, likely in or around the Columbia area, to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.