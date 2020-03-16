



Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Hogan said the establishments must be closed by 5 p.m. Monday. Some drive-thrus can remain open, and carry-out and food delivery service will still be available. Grocery stores and pharmacies will also remain open.

Maryland reported 37 positive coronavirus cases Monday, and more than 100 cases across the DC region.

Hogan referred to a statement by Dr. Anthony Fauci: “if you think you’re overreacting, you’re doing the right thing. Americans should be prepared to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing in order to fight this outbreak.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Last week, Maryland officials decided to close schools for two weeks and limit visitors to hospitals, nursing homes and senior living facilities. They also enacted an executive order to prohibit all gatherings and events with more than 250 people.

Hogan also closed the cruise terminal at the Port of Baltimore and closed all casinos and racetracks over the weekend. They have also mandated telework for state employees.

“As I have repeatedly stressed, we should expect a number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise, we have never faced anything like this before,” Hogan said. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding. And unfortunately far too many people have continued to ignore those warnings and are crowding into bars and restaurants willingly putting the health and safety of others into grave danger.”

Hogan said leaders are going to have to take drastic actions that “might seem scary” that may be terribly disruptive but are “absolutely necessary to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

“Every single one of us needs to take serious actions to immediately limit day-to-day interactions and activities and we need to do our part to stop this deadly virus from spreading,” Hogan added.

In addition to closings restaurants and bars,

Hogan held the press conference outside to practice social distancing and limited the amount of media at the event.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.