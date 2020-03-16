BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If there’s one thing in common with shoppers across Baltimore, it’s the frustration of searching for the essentials to go about the day to day.
“It’s like everybody came in and wiped out everything,” said Annette, a Baltimore resident.
Claire Scott agrees.
“I haven’t seen hand sanitizer anywhere,” Scott said.
“We went to go get some hand sanitizer, some toilet paper. The shelves are empty. There’s like four per person,” said Teddy, another Baltimore resident.
There are over 40 coronavirus cases across Maryland. Public events are being canceled with warnings to respect social distancing guidelines, and people are prepared to hunker down at home, but finding what you need can prove to be difficult.
“I’m looking for water definitely. Hand sanitizer, soap, all the necessities just to survive.” said a shopper named Clifton.
“I went to go get some eggs and some Lysol. There’s nothing on the shelves!” said Jackie Fields. “Nothing!”
It’s the same at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, according to a woman named Katie who tried to go there.
“It was just cutthroat at the stores today,” she said.
A sign asks customers to sanitize at the Wegmans entry.
At Hampden’s Giant, parking lots look more like rush hour on I-83 South.
“Everything is closed at my campus. There’s just nothing there,” Scott, a student at Loyola University Maryland, said.
“My stress level from 1 to 10 is 8 million. Even the girl in the store said, ‘you look really stressed. I’m going to help you out.’ I said, ‘Oh God Bless you’ and I elbowed her,” Fields said with a laugh.
Teddy’s philosophy is simple.
“What am I going to do? I’m going to barricade myself in the house and live with my cat,” he said.
There’s no panic, just awareness with Baltimore on high alert as everyone adjusts to the new normal.
If you’re trying to go online to shop to beat the madness, you may be out of luck. Sanitizers from Walmart and Amazon are either out of stock or aren’t expected to ship for weeks.
