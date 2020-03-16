



If there’s one thing in common with shoppers across Baltimore, it’s the frustration of searching for the essentials to go about the day to day.

“It’s like everybody came in and wiped out everything,” said Annette, a Baltimore resident.

Claire Scott agrees.

“I haven’t seen hand sanitizer anywhere,” Scott said.

“We went to go get some hand sanitizer, some toilet paper. The shelves are empty. There’s like four per person,” said Teddy, another Baltimore resident.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

There are over 40 coronavirus cases across Maryland. Public events are being canceled with warnings to respect social distancing guidelines, and people are prepared to hunker down at home, but finding what you need can prove to be difficult.

“I’m looking for water definitely. Hand sanitizer, soap, all the necessities just to survive.” said a shopper named Clifton.

“I went to go get some eggs and some Lysol. There’s nothing on the shelves!” said Jackie Fields. “Nothing!”

It’s the same at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, according to a woman named Katie who tried to go there.

“It was just cutthroat at the stores today,” she said.

A sign asks customers to sanitize at the Wegmans entry.

At Hampden’s Giant, parking lots look more like rush hour on I-83 South.

“Everything is closed at my campus. There’s just nothing there,” Scott, a student at Loyola University Maryland, said.