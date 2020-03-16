



There are now 42 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the state health department Monday.

Over the weekend, Baltimore city, Howard and Talbot counties reported their first cases of coronavirus.

Howard County reported three more cases Monday. Prince George’s County also announced an additional case Monday.

Frederick County also reported its first case Monday.

According to the health officials, here’s the breakdown of the cases:

Anne Arundel – 1

Baltimore City – 1

Baltimore County – 4

Carroll -1

Charles -1

Frederick – 1

Harford – 2

Howard – 4

Prince George’s – 11

Montgomery -15

Talbot -1

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms be closed around the state by 5 p.m. Monday. He also prohibited all events and gatherings over 50 people.

Hogan also closed the cruise terminal at the Port of Baltimore and closed all casinos and racetracks over the weekend. They have also mandated telework for state employees.

“As I have repeatedly stressed, we should expect a number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise, we have never faced anything like this before,” Hogan said. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding. And unfortunately far too many people have continued to ignore those warnings and are crowding into bars and restaurants willingly putting the health and safety of others into grave danger.”

“Every single one of us needs to take serious actions to immediately limit day-to-day interactions and activities and we need to do our part to stop this deadly virus from spreading,” Hogan added.

Monday marked the first day of schools being closed for a two-week period. All school districts are providing at least one free meal a day for students.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.