BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 37 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the state health department Monday.
Over the weekend, Baltimore city, Howard and Talbot counties reported their first cases of coronavirus.
According to the health department, here’s the breakdown of the cases:
- Anne Arundel – 1
- Baltimore City – 1
- Baltimore County – 4
- Carroll -1
- Charles -1
- Harford – 2
- Howard – 1
- Prince George’s – 10
- Montgomery -15
- Talbot -1
Gov. Larry Hogan prohibited all events and gatherings over 250 people — leading to the closure of several Maryland attractions, including the National Aquarium and The Maryland Zoo.
Hogan also ordered all casinos and racetracks to close.
Monday marked the first day to schools being closed for two weeks. Many school districts are providing at least one free meal a day for students.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.