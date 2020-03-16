Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A clinical trial begins Monday in Seattle, Washington to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus.
The National Institute of Health in Washington D.C. is funding the trial.
The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine Monday.
Public health officials said it will take a year to 18-months to see if the vaccine works and make it available to the public.
