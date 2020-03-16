Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state is taking steps to give employers and workers resources on how to prepare their workplace, take sick leave or deal with temporary layoffs, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
The CDC says you can prepare your workplace by:
- Promote frequent and thorough hand washing, providing workers, customers, and worksite visitors with a place to wash their hands. If soap and running water aren’t immediately available, give an alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Encourage workers to stay home if they are sick.
- Encourage respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes.
- Provide customers and the public with tissues and trash receptacles.
- Maintain regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleanings.
