



A second case has been confirmed in Baltimore City.

The case is a woman in her 20s.

“Everyone in Baltimore City has to take seriously the need to practice social distancing, in additional to increased hand washing,” Mayor Young said. “This virus is not a joke and the quicker we have maximum participation from our residents, the better for everyone. We will continue to take aggressive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we need the public’s help.”

Baltimore City’s Health Department is investigating this case. There are no details at this time about how this woman got the virus.

City residents are asked to practice social distancing, and avoid crowds.

There are now 43 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

Over the weekend, Baltimore city, Howard and Talbot counties reported their first cases of coronavirus.

Howard County reported three more cases Monday. Prince George’s County also announced an additional case Monday.

Frederick County also reported its first case Monday.

According to the health officials, here’s the breakdown of the cases:

Anne Arundel – 1

Baltimore City – 2

Baltimore County – 4

Carroll -1

Charles -1

Frederick – 1

Harford – 2

Howard – 4

Prince George’s – 11

Montgomery -15

Talbot -1

Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms be closed around the state by 5 p.m. Monday. He also prohibited all events and gatherings over 50 people.

President Trump has advised that gatherings be limited to 10 people, in a press conference Monday afternoon.

This story is developing.