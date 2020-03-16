ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — In addition to ordering bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms and spas to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan is also calling on health department officials to take steps to increase the state’s health care system’s ability to handle an influx of patients.
The governor signed an omnibus health care order Monday that would allow health care practitioners from other states or those with inactive licenses in Maryland to work in the state.
The order also calls on the health department and providers to reopen closed hospitals in an effort to increase the state’s healthcare capacity by 6,000 beds.
“At my direction, we are marshaling every tool in the arsenal of public health to combat this crisis and slow the spread of this pandemic,” Hogan said in a statement.
The order also activated the 5,000-member volunteer Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps and allows the health department to restrict the use of health care facilities for elective surgeries. A number of hospitals, including those run by LifeBridge Health and the University of Maryland Medical System, have postponed all non-essential elective surgeries.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.