HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a woman at Arundel Mills in Hanover earlier in March.
A woman claimed she was walking toward her vehicle on March 9 when someone approached her, displayed a knife and said something she didn’t understand- then took her purse and ran away.
On March 12, detectives were called to the area of Arundel Mills Circle for a suspicious vehicle that fit the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
The driver was arrested after police learned the car was stolen. He was found with marijuana and cocaine.
He’s been identified as Deondre S. Jackson, of Washington, D.C.
He is charged with robbery, armed robbery, assault charges, theft, reckless endangerment and possession.