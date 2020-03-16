Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a crash that killed one driver on Eastern Boulevard later Sunday night.
A Dodge Journey was making a left turn across traffic after leaving a parking lot in the 2800 block of Eastern Boulevard around 8:25 p.m., when it pulled out, striking the driver side door of an Acura Integra driving east on Eastern Boulevard.
The driver and the passenger in the Dodge were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene, he’s identified as Wade Bryant, 41, of the 8700 block of Wise Avenue.
The Crash Investigation Team is working to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.