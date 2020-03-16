CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan Closes Bars, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Gyms Around Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Malik Harris, Missing person, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on East Pratt Street in Baltimore.

Malik Darryl Harris is five-foot-two and weighs 120 pounds, Baltimore County Police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants.

Police said he frequents Baltimore and Essex.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply