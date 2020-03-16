Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on East Pratt Street in Baltimore.
Malik Darryl Harris is five-foot-two and weighs 120 pounds, Baltimore County Police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants.
Police said he frequents Baltimore and Essex.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.